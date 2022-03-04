Expand / Collapse search
Storm forecast to bring severe weather across West

Record-breaking warmth will be possible ahead of the front

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A strong storm moving across the West will spread into the Plains, bringing heavy snow, rain, ice and severe weather

Western weather

Western weather (Credit: Fox News)

An arctic cold front associated with the system will send temperatures plunging for the western U.S., while record-breaking warmth will be possible ahead of the front.

Western snow forecast

Western snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Fire danger will be critical for the Southwest and southern Plains. 

Potential record high temperatures in the South 

Potential record high temperatures in the South  (Credit: Fox News)

Strong storms that could bring tornadoes, hail and damaging winds will stretch from Texas to the upper Midwest through the weekend.  

Great Lakes storm

Great Lakes storm (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow and ice on the cold side of this system will cause treacherous travel for parts of the Great Lakes – especially Michigan

