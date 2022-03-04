Storm forecast to bring severe weather across West

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A strong storm moving across the West will spread into the Plains, bringing heavy snow, rain, ice and severe weather.

An arctic cold front associated with the system will send temperatures plunging for the western U.S., while record-breaking warmth will be possible ahead of the front.

Fire danger will be critical for the Southwest and southern Plains.

Strong storms that could bring tornadoes, hail and damaging winds will stretch from Texas to the upper Midwest through the weekend.

Heavy snow and ice on the cold side of this system will cause treacherous travel for parts of the Great Lakes – especially Michigan.