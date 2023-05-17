Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Staff evacuated as police swarm Kentucky Transportation Cabinet building in Frankfort

Frankfort police said there has been no confirmation of an active shooter or casualties at the Transportation Cabinet building

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Louisville, Kentucky officials brief media after shooting at downtown bank Video

Louisville, Kentucky officials brief media after shooting at downtown bank

Louisville police, mayor and Kentucky governor speak to the media after a gunman opened fire in the building that houses Old National Bank. (WHAS)

Police swarmed a Kentucky government building in Frankfort on Wednesday amid reports of a possible active shooter, which law enforcement was not able to confirm.

Frankfort police were alerted to a possible active shooter in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Building on Mero Street, just before 3 p.m.

The report prompted law enforcement officials from the Frankfort Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police to arrive on the scene.

KENTUCKY POLICE END BANK SHOOTING WITHIN MINUTES, ‘ABSOLUTELY’ SAVED LIVES: TIMELINE

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Building in Frankfort

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort was evacuated on Wednesday after reports of an active shooter. (Google Maps)

As police arrived, employees were evacuated from the building.

Frankfort police posted an update on the situation to Facebook at about 3:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"There is no confirmation of any active shooter, casualties, or anyone injured at the Transportation Cabinet," the post read. "We have responded to the area and are currently systematically clearing and searching the location. We will provide updates as soon as they are available."

The story is developing. Check back for updates.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.