Staff evacuated as police swarm Kentucky Transportation Cabinet building in Frankfort

Police swarmed a Kentucky government building in Frankfort on Wednesday amid reports of a possible active shooter, which law enforcement was not able to confirm.

Frankfort police were alerted to a possible active shooter in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Building on Mero Street, just before 3 p.m.

The report prompted law enforcement officials from the Frankfort Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police to arrive on the scene.

KENTUCKY POLICE END BANK SHOOTING WITHIN MINUTES, 'ABSOLUTELY' SAVED LIVES: TIMELINE

As police arrived, employees were evacuated from the building.

Frankfort police posted an update on the situation to Facebook at about 3:30 p.m.

"There is no confirmation of any active shooter, casualties, or anyone injured at the Transportation Cabinet," the post read. "We have responded to the area and are currently systematically clearing and searching the location. We will provide updates as soon as they are available."

The story is developing. Check back for updates.