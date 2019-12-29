Squawk leads to Kentucky officers nabbing 'hostile' chicken: 'Into the beak of danger'

Two Kentucky police officers are being hailed for their “unflappable bravery” and “MacGyver-like ingenuity” in the plucking of a human-terrorizing chicken.

The officers responded to a CVS in Elizabethtown on Friday to a squawk about a "very hostile chicken” menacing customers.

“Into the very beak of danger,” the Elizabethtown Police Department said of the officers in a humorous Facebook post of the fowl caper. “Responding officers were pecked viciously by the uncooperative fowl fiend, and he made some adept use of vehicles for cover."

It added, “Some quick thinking, unflappable bravery, and some MacGyver-like ingenuity involving a milk crate (led) to the swift apprehension of the peevish poultry.”

The post concluded by saying the officers were expected to recover from their tussle with the bird after some doughnut therapy.