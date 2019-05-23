Ruby the chicken gets prosthetic leg from Oregon eco-animal sanctuary after amputation

Ruby is one lucky bird.

Wildwood Farm Sanctuary, an eco-animal sanctuary providing lifelong refuge and rehabilitation for neglected and abandoned animals in 98 acres of Oregon wine country, announced Thursday the chicken got a new prosthetic leg.

The sanctuary posted on social media: “After many months of waiting for his amputation site to heal, and set backs with getting a proper fit, Ruby with his wonderful veterinarian Dr. Johnson who’s been working so hard with us, was able to finally stand and walk on his specially designed prosthetic leg!”

Ruby “was rescued at just a couple days of age from a factory farm (and) suffered from severe joint infections that resulted in his right leg needing amputation.”

“Ruby is a Cornish cross breed typically used for meat production on large industrial chicken factory farms. The average lifespan is only around 42 days before they are slaughtered,” Shauna Sherick, the sanctuary’s founder and president, told Fox News.

She added, “Ruby, who we thought was a girl, was found almost a little over a year ago in one of these large industrial factory farms at just a couple days of age as a baby chick, huddled sick and near death in a corner of a shed. He was rescued by a concerned person and brought to me.”

Ruby had severe joint infections in both legs, was put on medications, but its right leg never healed well and became useless and debilitating, Sherick told Fox News.

CALVIN KLEIN RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER BELLA HADID, FEMALE ROBOT KISS

She noted the solution came from the new state-of-the-art-leg which previously wouldn’t have been available.

“We had a really hard time finding anyone that would be willing to design one, especially for a bird, but a kind person who had a 3D printing business came forward and created what Ruby’s wearing now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wildwood Farm Sanctuary noted Ruby, with time, shall adjust to using the fake leg.

The post concluded, “Hopefully this is the beginning of his new life of walking and running freely!”