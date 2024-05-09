Spirit Airlines passengers brawl onboard plane as flight attendant attempts to intervene: 'Throwing it down'

A Spirit Airlines flight from South Carolina to Boston ended with two passengers "throwing it down" in front of a family.

"Next thing you know they were throwing it down right in front of us," Nicole Grome, who was on the flight from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with her parents, told Boston 25. "We were right there. I could have touched his arm."

The viral video showed two men throwing vicious punches shortly after the plane touched down at Logan International Airport in Boston on Tuesday. It was unclear what the altercation was about.

The cell phone video captured the desperate Spirit Airlines flight attendant using her arms to shield the barrage of punches as the fighting match broke out in the aisle.

"Stop, stop, stop," the flight attendant is heard repeatedly yelling as the two men exchanged blows.

Grome commended the flight attendant for attempting to calm down the enraged passengers.

"That poor flight attendant. She was doing her best," Grome said. "She’s putting herself in a dangerous situation to protect everyone else on the flight."

As the punches were flying, a flight attendant desperately tried to get other people off the plane.

"If you're not part of that fight, please get off the airplane!" the flight attendant is heard saying over the intercom.

Nicole's mother, Laura, told the local outlet that the unidentified men were heard shouting for much of the two-hour flight from South Carolina, but the fight did not become physical until the plane touched down.

"We were on the runway, and it turned physical," she said. "You just don’t know what’s going to happen and what may or may not be used as a weapon."

Allen Grome, Nicole's father, told the local station that flying is "not like it used to be."

"I want to give a shout-out to the flight attendants. They went out of their way to deescalate the situation," Allen said. "Flying is certainly not like it used to be!"

Spirit Airlines confirmed to Fox News Digital that the two men involved in the altercation were placed on the airline's no-fly list.

"Law enforcement was requested due to a disturbance that occurred as Spirit Airlines flight 3907 was deplaning in Boston on May 7," a spokesperson said. "We do not tolerate disruptive behavior of any kind, and the passengers involved are no longer welcome on any of our flights."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for comment.