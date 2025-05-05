High school tennis star killed by alleged drunk driver weeks before graduation

A high school student in Southern California was killed on Sunday after a suspected drunk driver hit him, according to police.

The Manhattan Beach Police Department said that officers arrested 33-year-old Jenia Belt on suspicion of DUI and murder at 12:46 a.m. on Sunday, after an individual was found lying in the street next to a car. According to Fox 11, the victim was identified as Braun Levi, an 18-year-old student at Loyola High School who was just one month away from graduation. He had planned to attend the University of Virginia after graduation.

Police are holding Belt without bail.

Levi was a senior at Loyola High School, where he was set to graduate in June. He was a four-year varsity starter on the high school tennis team and is considered "one of the most accomplished student-athletes in program history" after winning a league championship on April 29, according to a social media post by the Catholic Jesuit school.

The high school senior, in addition to his participation on the tennis team, was also an ultimate team captain, student council member, volleyball team manager, and more.

The Loyola High School athletics department paid tribute to Levi in a social media post on Sunday.

"We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Loyola High School senior, Braun Levi," the school's athletics department wrote. "His lovable personality, infectious smile, and boundless energy made him a beloved member of the Loyola community. He was a true Man for and With Others, and we will miss him dearly. We love you, Braun."

Braun's death comes at a time when his parents recently lost their home in the Palisades fire, forcing them to relocate to South Bay, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Braun's friends showered his Instagram page with touching messages after he died.

"Anyone who got to know you knows how lucky they are. You never met a stranger, and left an impact on everyone you met. I’m going to live and love as big as you every day. You watch the fam from heaven, and I’ll keep an eye on them down here. Shotgun one for me up in heaven. Love you Brauny," one person wrote.

Loyola High School principal Jamal Adams spoke highly of Braun in a message to staff and students Sunday.

"Braun was a shining presence in our Loyola family…bringing light, joy, and inspiration to everyone he touched," Adams wrote.

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening in remembrance of Braun.