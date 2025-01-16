LSU football star Colin Hurley injured in on-campus car crash: police report

Colin Hurley, a freshman quarterback at LSU, sustained injuries in an on-campus car crash early Thursday morning, according to a police report.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department and LSU police found an unresponsive but breathing Hurley, 17, shortly before 3 a.m. near the gates at one of the campus entrances, per the report.

Hurley is believed to have been driving a Dodge Charger at the time of the wreck and crashed into a tree at South Quad Drive and Highland Road, WBRZ reported.

Hurley is a native of Jacksonville, Florida. He did not see any action during his true freshman season.

Colin's family released a statement on Thursday thanking medical personnel and LSU football fans for supporting the player as he continues to recover.

"Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurse at Our Lady of the Lake Heath and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion," the statement read. "Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident."

The cause of the crash was not immediately made public, but officials said impairment was not believed to have been a factor. University officials did not provide further comment on the situation because Hurley is a minor.

