Published

Southeast, Gulf Coast to be hit with heavy rainfall

The Midwest will see thunderstorms

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Heavy rainfall will be a big story across the Gulf Coast into the Southeast, with a developing area of low pressure just off the coast of Texas and Louisiana that will linger into the weekend.  

WHAT IS A TROPICAL DISTURBANCE?

An area to watch on the Texas coast

An area to watch on the Texas coast (Credit: Fox News)

Some areas will receive 3-6 inches of rain, with isolated higher totals possible.

Rain still to come for the Gulf Coast states

Rain still to come for the Gulf Coast states (Credit: Fox News)

The Midwest will, once again, see showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. 

The Midwest is threatened by severe storms

The Midwest is threatened by severe storms (Credit: Fox News)

That system will travel into the Northeast over the holiday weekend, making for some unsettled weather and potential travel delays.

The futuretrack over the western U.S.

The futuretrack over the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

More rain in the Southwest could lead to flash flooding

Temperatures will be above average from the central Plains to the Great Lakes. 

