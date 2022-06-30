Southeast, Gulf Coast to be hit with heavy rainfall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heavy rainfall will be a big story across the Gulf Coast into the Southeast, with a developing area of low pressure just off the coast of Texas and Louisiana that will linger into the weekend.

WHAT IS A TROPICAL DISTURBANCE?

Some areas will receive 3-6 inches of rain, with isolated higher totals possible.

The Midwest will, once again, see showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

That system will travel into the Northeast over the holiday weekend, making for some unsettled weather and potential travel delays.

More rain in the Southwest could lead to flash flooding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Temperatures will be above average from the central Plains to the Great Lakes.