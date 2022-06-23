Expand / Collapse search
South, Midwest and Plains continue to bake in dangerous heat

The Southwest will experience more rain

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
The heat continues to be dangerous from the South up into the Plains and upper Midwest.  

AMERICANS THREATENED BY EXTREME HEAT, RECORD TEMPERATURES

Potential record high temperatures on Thursday in the South

Potential record high temperatures on Thursday in the South (Credit: Fox News)

High temperatures along with humidity will make it difficult to be outside for long periods of time.

Drought in the Southwest

Drought in the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will pop up Thursday from the northern Rockies through the Midwest.  

The threat of severe storms Thursday across the Rockies, Midwest

The threat of severe storms Thursday across the Rockies, Midwest (Credit: Fox News)

And more rain is in the forecast across the drought-stricken areas of the Southwest and southern Rockies.  

Rain to come for the western U.S.

Rain to come for the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Wet weather is welcome news, but flash flooding will be a big risk.

