South, Midwest and Plains continue to bake in dangerous heat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The heat continues to be dangerous from the South up into the Plains and upper Midwest.

AMERICANS THREATENED BY EXTREME HEAT, RECORD TEMPERATURES

High temperatures along with humidity will make it difficult to be outside for long periods of time.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will pop up Thursday from the northern Rockies through the Midwest.

And more rain is in the forecast across the drought-stricken areas of the Southwest and southern Rockies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wet weather is welcome news, but flash flooding will be a big risk.