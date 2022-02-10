Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

South Korean diplomat punched in unprovoked attack in New York City: police

No arrests have been made

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A South Korean diplomat was punched in the face while walking down Fifth Avenue at 35th Street in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday evening, New York City police confirmed. 

The unidentified diplomat, 52, was hospitalized with pain and swelling to his face. 

The alleged attack was unprovoked and happened just after 8 p.m. ET. No arrests were immediately made and no suspect description was reported. 

The suspect, described only as a man, reportedly fled toward Sixth Avenue, police said. 

The incident was not being reported as a hate crime, WABC-TV reporter CeFaan Kim tweeted

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim was in stable condition after he was taken to a local hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Your Money