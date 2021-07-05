Expand / Collapse search
South Florida bracing for tropical storm conditions as Elsa nears

National weather forecast: Excessive heat remains in Northwest

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
Tropical Storm Elsa will spend the day Monday crossing over Cuba before approaching the Florida Keys early Tuesday.  

There is an increasing risk of tropical storm conditions, storm surge and heavy rainfall by late Monday evening in South Florida.  

Tropical storm watches and warnings currently in effect. (Fox News)

The storm is forecast to run just offshore of the western coast of Florida before turning into the state late Tuesday or Wednesday around Tampa.  

Tropical storm conditions should impact areas from north Florida to coastal Georgia and into the Carolinas by Wednesday and Thursday.  

Tropical Storm Elsa's current projected path. (Fox News)

In the Northwest, excessive heat continues through the first half of the week.  

Daytime highs will climb well into the 90s and low 100s.  

Expected rainfall totals through Thursday. (Fox News)

Daily record highs will be challenged on Tuesday and Wednesday across the Great Basin. 

