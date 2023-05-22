South Carolina woman accused of drunken crash that killed bride, gets special treatment in jail: reports

A South Carolina woman accused of driving drunk and hitting Samantha Hutchinson, who was married that night, received special treatment in jail, according to reports.

The New York Post reported that, despite a policy at the Charleston County, South Carolina jail which only allows online video chats, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski has been able to meet with family members in person, thanks to Sheriff Kristin Graziano, officials told the publication.

The sheriff also reportedly met with Komoroski, who relayed to her boyfriend during a call from jail that "the head person of the Charleston County" expressed she should be home with her family.

"She’s really nice, and I think she’s gonna help me," the suspect told her boyfriend during the call, which was obtained by daily newspaper The Post and Courier, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Other recordings obtained reportedly reveal Komoroski is not happy with the accommodations, and she has complained about everything from not being able to hold the TV remote control, not being happy with the food to the absence of an exercise mat to be able to do crunches on.

The Post also reported the sheriff’s office confirmed the sheriff became involved in Komoroski’s treatment at the jail after her family reached out after her arrival.

Komoroski is accused crashing her red Toyota Camry into Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson’s golf cart, just minutes after they left their wedding reception on Folly Beach, South Carolina.

Miller, who was still wearing her wedding dress at the time of the crash, was killed instantly, while Hutchinson suffered bleeding to his brain, broken bones and facial fractures. Two other family members were in the golf cart at the time of the crash and survived.

Police say the suspect had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit and had been driving 65 mph on a 25-mph road.

She faces three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide.

In other calls with friends obtained by The Post and Courier, Komoroski expressed remorse for the incident and told her loved ones that she didn't want people to think she is a terrible person. She also expressed the belief that she will be released on bail in just a few months' time.

"There’s been people that have, like, killed people on purpose before and, like, they’ve gotten out on a bond," she said to a group of her friends on the call, according to the outlet.

According to court records, Komoroski’s attorneys filed a motion for bond on Friday, claiming she does not pose a threat to the community, nor is she a flight risk.

The filing comes just two days after Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski and 15 other defendants, mainly made up of bars and LLCs.

A GoFundMe for the couple titled "Sam and Aric" has raised nearly $730,000 since Miller's death.