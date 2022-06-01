Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina undercover sex sting busts 11 men accused of targeting minors on social media

South Carolina detectives posed as teens online

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

An undercover sting operation in South Carolina busted 11 men arrested and charged with contacting children through various social media platforms and apps and arranging to meet for sexual activity. 

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, in announcing the arrests of 11 men on Monday, explained that law enforcement officers pretended to underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through social media apps. Those apps included the popular mobile messaging app Kik, as well as Google Voice, Textnow, Skout, and Facebook Messenger, The State, a Columbia-based newspaper, reported. 

"After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them," Koon said in a statement. "There is no doubt about the intent of these suspects when the messages and images they sent are reviewed." 

"That’s why it’s important for parents to know who their children are communicating with online because sexual predators are looking for opportunities to exploit them," the sheriff added. No actual children were used or placed in harm's way during the operation, he said. 

EX-VIRGINIA TECH FOOTBALL PLAYER ACQUITTED OF MURDER IN BEATING OF GAY MAN WHO POSED AS WOMAN DURING SEX ACT 

  • sex sting suspect mugshot Christopher Michael Alexander
    Image 1 of 5

    Christopher Michael Alexander, 30, Gilbert, South Carolina Charges: First-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, )

  • sex sting suspect mugshot Bryan Keith Beane
    Image 2 of 5

    Bryan Keith Beane, 61, Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Charges: Three counts of third-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, possession of a weapon during a violent crime (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, )

  • sex sting suspect mugshot Jason Brandon Davis
    Image 3 of 5

    Jason Brandon Davis, 41, Lexington, South Carolina Charges: Two counts of criminal conspiracy, promoting the prostitution of a minor, two counts of second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, )

  • sex sting suspect mugshot Terry William Volcke
    Image 4 of 5

    Terry William Volcke, 29, Elgin, South Carolina Charges: Criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, )

  • sex sting suspect mugshot Hunter Allen Trammell
    Image 5 of 5

    Hunter Allen Trammell, 20, Newberry, South Carolina Charges: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

The men charged are: Christopher Michael Alexander, 30, Gilbert, South Carolina, Bryan Keith Beane, 61, Kings Mountain, North Carolina, Jason Brandon Davis, 41, Lexington, South Carolina, Rodney Carlton Fussell, 25, Leesville, South Carolina, Terry Dwayne Goins Jr., 23, Gilbert, South Carolina, Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat, 33, Columbia, South Carolina, Robert Mitchum Nichols, 67, Florence, South Carolina, Karl Jordan Platt, 28, Columbia, South Carolina, George Stanley Sawyer Jr., 42, Lexington, South Carolina, Hunter Allen Trammell, 20, Newberry, South Carolina, Terry William Volcke, 29, Elgin, South Carolina. 

  • sex sting suspect mugshot George Stanley Sawyer
    Image 1 of 6

    George Stanley Sawyer Jr., 42, Lexington, South Carolina. Charges: First-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.  (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

  • sex sting suspect mugshot
    Image 2 of 6

    Karl Jordan Platt, 28, Columbia, South Carolina Charges: Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

  • sex sting suspect mugshot Robert Mitchum Nichols
    Image 3 of 6

    Robert Mitchum Nichols, 67, Florence, South Carolina Charges: Criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

  • sex sting suspect mugshot Terry Dwayne Goins Jr.
    Image 4 of 6

    Terry Dwayne Goins Jr., 23, Gilbert, South Carolina Charges: Attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

  • sex sting suspect mugshot
    Image 5 of 6

    Rodney Carlton Fussell, 25, Leesville, South Carolina. Charges: Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting the prostitution of a minor.  (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

  • sex sting suspect mugshot Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat,
    Image 6 of 6

    Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat, 33, Columbia, South Carolina. Charge: Criminal solicitation of a minor (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

In addition to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the operation also involved the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Cayce Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, West Columbia Police Department, Irmo Police Department, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Camden Police Department.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 