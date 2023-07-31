Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

Pilot uninjured after gear collapses during landing at NH airport

Single-engine Cessna's landing gear reportedly collapsed

Associated Press
The pilot of a small plane managed to avoid injury during a rough landing at the Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, authorities said.

New Hampshire Fox News graphic

The pilot of a small aircraft forced to make a rough landing at Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, New Hampshire, has been reported uninjured.

The pilot was flying alone when the left landing gear of the single-engine Cessna C195 collapsed during the landing at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Monday. The plane had to be hauled away on a truck. The FAA said it will post a report on its investigation.

Airport officials told WMUR-TV that there were no injuries. The name of the pilot was not released.