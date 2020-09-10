Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina police chief stabbed in face with ice pick after answering door

The suspect told him he was 'going to die today' and stabbed him under his left eye, report says

By Jackie Salo | New York Post
A South Carolina police chief was stabbed in the face by a man who told him that he was “going to die today” when he answered the door, authorities said.

Bonneau Police Chief Franco Fuda said he heard a knock at the door Monday and went out to meet the suspect, who was later identified as Forrest Bowman, news station WCIV reported.

Fuda said Bowman told him he was “going to die today” and stabbed him under his left eye with an ice pick, leaving him covered in blood, the outlet reported.

The assailant took off for his mobile home and refused to come out in a standoff with authorities, news station WCSC reported, citing authorities.

Berkeley County deputies sent a scout robot into his trailer before making entry to arrest Bowman, who was naked and screaming, authorities said.

A judge denied bond Tuesday night for Bowman, who faces charges that include attempted murder for an assault, the outlets reported.

