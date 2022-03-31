South Carolina middle school student shot; suspect in custody: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A student was shot at Tanglewood Middle School in South Carolina shortly after noon on Thursday and a suspect who is also a minor was taken into custody, Fox Carolina reports.

The victim's status is currently unknown.

The Greenville County School District said that reports of "shots fired inside the building" occurred at 12:30 p.m.

"The school resource officer immediately responded and notified law enforcement. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded," the district said in a statement, according to Fox Carolina.

"All students will be transported at Brookwood Church at 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, where parents will be reunited with their student. Parents will not be able to pick up their student at Tanglewood. Parents will need to have identification in order to pick up their student."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.