Soros backed DA gives Texas man 10 days in jail for DUI crash that killed passenger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk in a crash that killed his female passenger was sentenced to 10 days in jail in Austin, Texas by a district attorney's office led by a George Soros style prosecutor which has drawn criticism from law enforcement.

Leo Anthony Carreto-Lopez, 19, was originally charged with intoxication manslaughter in May after drunk driving at a high speed before crashing into a tree in a fiery accident that killed his 19-year-old passenger Teresa Gonzales.

Court records reviewed by Fox News Digital show that the office of Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza negotiated a plea deal with Lopez that sentenced him to a misdemeanor and 10 days in jail in a move that has drawn criticism from law enforcement.

"Another example of Travis County prosecutors going easy on violent criminals," the Austin Police Association, a union representing more than 1,800 Austin police officers, tweeted in response to the sentence. "Victims lives are marginalized. Where is the justice for the families & loved ones of the victim?"

CRIME EXPERTS RESPOND TO SOROS DEFENDING SUPPORT FOR PROGRESSIVE DAS AMID CRIME WAVE: 'DISASTROUS'

Travis County District Attorney Joe Garza, who ran for office on a "criminal justice reform" platform and has implemented new sentencing guidelines in accordance with that platform, has been criticized by some for high-profile cases where his office has released potentially dangerous criminals back onto the streets.

Last year, a man who was arrested in 2019 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was charged with committing two murders while free on bond via Garza’s office without any bail conditions such as a GPS monitor or curfew.

Dennis Farris, president of the Austin Police Retired Officer's Association, told Fox News Digital that the 10-day sentence for Lopez after someone was killed in a drunk driving crash that he caused is "unfathomable."

INDICTED AUSTIN OFFICER SAYS SOROS-FUNDED DA IS TARGETING POLICE: 'THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH JUSTICE'

"That’s the way Travis County is," Farris explained. "That’s the way we are with people being arrested for murder and everything else being let out because this DA doesn’t believe that just because you’re arrested for a crime you should sit in jail."

Garza was backed by progressive billionaire George Soros’s financial network during his campaign for office in 2020.

George Soros contributed $652,000 to the Texas Justice & Public Safety PAC in the months leading up to the 2020 Travis County DA election, according to campaign finance records. That same PAC spent almost $1 million on digital and mail advertisements to help Garza’s campaign.

"When the district attorney ran for office he was bankrolled by Soros groups and he made very clear that he wanted to pursue the typical ‘reimagine justice’ policies and that's exactly what he's doing," Austin personal injury attorney Adam Loewy, who handles cases where individuals are injured or killed by drunk drivers, told Fox News Digital in response to the 10-day sentence given to Lopez.

AUSTIN MAN AVOIDS PRISON TIME, GETS 10 YEARS OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

According to the Texas state criminal statute, intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony that carries a prison term of between 2 and 20 years.

Loewy says it is "common knowledge" in the Travis County courthouse that Garza’s office is opposed to prison sentences and will do "anything it can do" to reduce the prison population.

"One way of doing that is to not send people to prison when they deserve to be prison," Loewy said. "So this is all part of the plan. This is all part of the reimagined justice approach and we're seeing the real life effect of it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garza’s office did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

In a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, Soros defended progressive policies implemented by DAs like Garza across the country and pointed the blame at Republicans for rising crime rates in major cities.