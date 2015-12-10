Son of worker at Consulate of Pakistan is charged with rape; prosecutors say girl is 13

Prosecutors say the adult son of a community welfare worker at the Pakistan Consulate in New York City has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

Mehmood Rahimoon, 20, was arraigned early Thursday on charges of rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. In the U.S., children of that age cannot legally consent to sex with an adult.

Authorities say the two met on Whisper, an app where users post anonymous messages. They say Rahimoon and girl and met three times — the final time Dec. 1 at a Bronx motel.

Rahimoon was arrested after the girl's father learned of the encounters.

Rahimoon's attorney promised a "total defense."

His father, Muhammad Rahimoon, told the Daily News the allegations are fabricated and his son is a good person.