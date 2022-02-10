Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Snowy, rainy weather shifts over Great Lakes as record high temperatures expected in California

Next round of arctic air is expected over the weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for February 10 Video

National weather forecast for February 10

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

Thursday is pretty quiet day for much of the country, with above-average temperatures forecast for most across the Lower 48. 

FOX WEATHER EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION TO INCLUDE NEW PARTNERS, MORE ACCESSIBILITY

California potential record highs

California potential record highs (Credit: Fox News)

Record highs are expected for California and the Pacific Northwest, with heat alerts for Southern California.  

California record heat

California record heat (Credit: Fox News)

Some rain and snow will move over the Great Lakes and into New England during a quick-moving storm.

Southern California heat alerts

Southern California heat alerts (Credit: Fox News)

The next round of arctic air is anticipated to arrive over the weekend.

In addition, there is the potential for another East Coast storm setting up, with measurable snow. 

East Coast snow

East Coast snow (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, folks should stay informed regarding their latest forecast details.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money