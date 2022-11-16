Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Snow, ice forecast across Northeast before a coastal low winds down

Major lake-effect snow event is anticipated through Friday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A coastal low bringing rain, snow, wind and ice to the Northeast will start to wind down on Wednesday.

However, some areas across upstate New York and New England will get quite a bit of snow before it’s over. 

The northeastern Fox weather model on Wednesday

The northeastern Fox weather model on Wednesday (Credit Fox News)

Meanwhile, a major lake-effect snow event will unfold through Friday, with feet of snow expected in some cities downwind of Lake Erie and Ontario. 

The potential for snow around Lake Ontario and Lake Erie on Thursday

The potential for snow around Lake Ontario and Lake Erie on Thursday (Credit Fox News)

The Buffalo area could receive between 2-6 feet of snow when all is said and done.  

Significant lake-effect snow expected in New York

Significant lake-effect snow expected in New York (Credit Fox News)

The arctic air invasion continues with most states feeling the chill through the weekend.  

Wednesday's fire weather outlook in southern California

Wednesday's fire weather outlook in southern California (Credit Fox News)

Santa Ana winds have prompted high wind advisories and elevated fire danger across southern California

