Snow, cold weather forecast for upper Midwest, Great Lakes

Winter has arrived for much of the country this week.

The storm system that brought over a foot of snow to the Mid-Atlantic has now exited the coast, but cold air will pour in over the next few days, setting the stage for the possibility of more snow this week.

A clipper system diving across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes will bring another quick shot of snow and bitter cold for the region, with dangerous wind chills.

Meanwhile, the West remains active with several areas of low pressure moving in – bringing heavy rain and mountain snow.