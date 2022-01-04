Expand / Collapse search
Published

Snow, cold weather forecast for upper Midwest, Great Lakes

Winter weather set for much of US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for January 4 Video

National weather forecast for January 4

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

Winter has arrived for much of the country this week.

Midweek cold across the U.S.

Midweek cold across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The storm system that brought over a foot of snow to the Mid-Atlantic has now exited the coast, but cold air will pour in over the next few days, setting the stage for the possibility of more snow this week.

Quick shot of snow for upper Midwest, Great Lakes

Quick shot of snow for upper Midwest, Great Lakes (Credit: Fox News)

I-95: DRIVERS TRAPPED FOR HOURS ON VIRGINIA INTERSTATE AS TEMPERATURES DROPPED DURING THE OVERNIGHT

Regional snow forecast

Regional snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

A clipper system diving across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes will bring another quick shot of snow and bitter cold for the region, with dangerous wind chills. 

Regional wind chill forecast

Regional wind chill forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Western snow forecast

Western snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the West remains active with several areas of low pressure moving in – bringing heavy rain and mountain snow. 

