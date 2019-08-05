Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Washington
Published
Last Update 5 mins ago

Washington state trooper video shows small plane making emergency landing on roadway

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Small plane forced to make emergency landing on busy roadVideo

Small plane forced to make emergency landing on busy road

Video: A state trooper captures a small plane making an emergency landing onto a busy road in Pierce County, Washington. The plane encountered a fuel system malfunction; no person was injured in the incident.

A pilot in Washington state had to make an emergency landing on a roadway last Thursday — and a state trooper caught the stunning sight on dashcam video.

Video released by Washington State Patrol shows vehicles braking and swerving to make room for a small plane low to the street in Parkland, a city in Pierce County.

SMALL PLANE LANDS ON WATER NEAR MARYLAND BEACH IN FRONT OF ONLOOKERS

The trooper quickly turns around and heads the direction the plane is headed on Pacific Avenue. The dashcam footage shows the plane make a shaky landing on the street, eventually stopping in a lane near an intersection.

The trooper makes his way over to the pilot, and the two work together to move the plane off the road, according to the video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The small plane was flying from Yelm to Boeing Field in Seattle, but had to make an emergency landing when the plane's fuel system malfunctioned, KCPQ reported.  The state trooper said he'd never experienced anything like this during his 21 years with the Washington State Patrol.

Neither damage nor injuries were reported following the incident.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.