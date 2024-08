A small plane crashed Saturday morning in a residential neighborhood not far from the Portland, Oregon, airport, officials confirmed.

Videos shared on social media showed a fire and a large plume of smoke that could be seen high over the tree line in Fairview.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said it would give updates at the scene.

Officials have not said if there are any injuries or deaths.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.