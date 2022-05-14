Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Small plane crashes onto Florida bridge, injuring 1

The FAA says three people were onboard the plane

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Authorities in South Florida say that one person has been injured after a small plane crashed onto a bridge on Saturday afternoon.

WTVT-TV reported that the crash happened on the Haulover Inlet Bridge that connects Haulover Beach to Bal Harbour in Miami-Dade County.

A small plane crashed in South Florida Saturday leaving 1 injured

The Bay Harbor Islands Police Department closed the area to traffic as emergency services responded to the crash.

Smoke and flames could be seen on video shooting out from the plane's wreckage as onlookers watched the scene unfold. 

A small plane crashed in South Florida Saturday leaving 1 injured

"A single-engine Cessna 172 lost engine power and crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Route A1A in Bal Harbour, Fla., around 1:00 p.m. local time today," The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "There were three people onboard. The aircraft struck a vehicle on the bridge with three people inside. The aircraft departed from Fort Lauderdale International Airport with a planned destination of Key West International Airport."

The FAA added that it will be investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

A small plane crashed in South Florida Saturday leaving 1 injured

The person injured in the crash has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to WSVN-TV.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.