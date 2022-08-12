Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

Small plane crashes in northern West Virginia

The flight from Indiana had three passengers in a single-engine plane

Associated Press
A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said.

The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

A plane with 3 passengers crashed in West Virginia on Thursday.

Metz is about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh.