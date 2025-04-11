Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Small plane crashes in Florida

The plane went down near the Boca Raton airport at around 10:15 a.m. local time

A small plane crashed in southeast Florida on Friday morning, according to local reports. 

The plane, believed to be a Cessna 310 aircraft, went down near the Boca Raton airport at around 10:15 a.m. local time, according to Boca News Now.

The plane reported mechanical issues upon approach to the airport, the outlet reported.

Boca Raton, Florida plane crash site

A small plane reportedly crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, Friday, April 11, 2025. (WFOR)

It crashed into a car on Military Trail, according to CBS, citing Boca Raton Fire Rescue (BRFR).

Boca Baton police confirmed an aircraft had crashed but did not provide further details. 

Police closed N. Military Trail between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. The I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. 

Police advised the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

