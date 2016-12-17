Small plane crash investigated in Interior Alaska

Authorities are investigating a small plane crash near Marvel Dome in Interior Alaska.

The News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2hGNmHj ) Alaska State Troopers were notified Friday after a plane with two people on board failed to return to Aniak. The crash site was found at an elevation of about 2,000 feet on the southeast side of Marvel Dome, about 5 miles from the Marvel Creek mine.

The plane appeared to be destroyed.

A red and white Piper PA-11 left Aniak about 2 p.m. Thursday, headed to the Marvel Creek area.

The NTSB has been notified, and troopers and the National Transportation Safety Board investigators planned to reach the crash site Saturday.