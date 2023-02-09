Slain NYPD officer carried in flag-draped coffin from funeral service as sea of blue looks on

Adeed Fayaz, the 26-year-old NYPD officer who was shot and killed during a botched robbery on Saturday, was carried in a flag-draped coffin during a funeral procession on Thursday.

A five-year veteran of the force, Fayaz leaves behind his wife and two sons, ages 3 and 4.

NYPD officers carried his coffin from Al-Rayaan Muslim Funeral Services on Thursday as hundreds of fellow brothers and sisters in blue looked on.

The coffin was draped in the NYPD's flag, which is modeled after the United States flag and has five white and green bars that represent the five boroughs of New York City.

The color green was chosen to pay homage to the city's first paid police force, the New Amsterdam night watchmen, who carried lanterns with green glass as they patrolled the streets in 1658.

Fayaz was off-duty on Saturday evening when he went with his brother-in-law to buy a car that 38-year-old Randy Jones had posted on Facebook Marketplace for $24,000, according to officials.

Jones allegedly put Fayaz in a headlock and demanded the money as he pulled out a gun and pointed it at his brother-in-law. Fayaz broke free from the headlock and Jones allegedly shot him in the head, officials said.

Jones, who has an extensive criminal history, was arrested on Monday at a motel and charged with murder and attempted robbery.

Fayaz was born in Pakistan and came to the United States with his family at the age of 5. He was critically wounded in the shooting and hospitalized at Brookdale University Hospital before passing away on Tuesday evening.

He decided he wanted to become a police officer when he was in middle school, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at his funeral on Thursday.

"His colleagues would tell you that his enthusiasm was legendary, his generosity was limitless," Sewell told mourners.

"That he would give you the shirt off his back or lend you the extra pants he always kept in his locker. They will tell you he learned and studied with passion, and he was well on his way to make sergeant."

