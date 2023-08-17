6th person dies following Pennsylvania home explosion

The co-owner of a home in Pennsylvania that exploded over the weekend, killing five people, has become the sixth person to have died in the disaster.

Paul Oravitz, 56, who suffered severe burns over most of his body after becoming caught in the blast Saturday in Plum, died Wednesday in a Pittsburgh hospital, according to The Associated Press.

Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel has identified the other victims as the town's community development director and Oravitz’s wife, 51-year-old Heather Oravitz, Plum Borough Manager Michael Thomas, 57, Kevin Sebunia, 55, Casey Clontz, 38, and Clontz's 12-year-old son, Keegan.

Paul Oravitz’s death comes after video footage emerged from a Ring security camera capturing the terrifying moment his house exploded.

The footage shows the front porch of a home in Plum staring out at a peaceful suburban neighborhood shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Moments later, the neighborhood descends into chaos as a blast shakes the house, sending rubble and debris flying in all directions. Horrific screams can be heard off-camera.

The property had "hot water tank issues" before the blast, according to Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office.

In a statement Monday night, officials warned the public to stay away from the blast area in Plum as authorities tried to determine what caused the destruction.

"The Fire Marshal’s Office can confirm that it is aware that the homeowners at 141 Rustic Ridge Drive were having hot water tank issues. The tank was located in the basement of the home," the fire marshal’s office said.

Officials will now "investigate that information along with any and all other possibilities during their processes that may explain what occurred," it added.

Two others injured in the blast were treated at a hospital and released.

"A total of three structures were destroyed and at least a dozen more damaged in some way," the Allegheny County Government wrote on its Facebook page Monday.

Rafal Kolankowski, who lives a few houses away, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the explosion broke the windows in his home and knocked him and his wife to the ground.

"It’s just tragic, I mean, it looks like a war zone – it looks like a bomb hit our neighborhood, and it’s just unfortunate," Kolankowski said. "I was just with some of the neighbors yesterday … and now this happens."

