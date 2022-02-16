Silicon Valley locals on Big Tech censorship: 'They're not impartial'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Silicon Valley residents believe social media companies should be impartial when monitoring and censoring content, they told Fox News.

Bay Area-based companies Twitter, Facebook and Google have been accused of unevenly moderating and censoring content posted by users to their sites. Recently, Twitter suspended Defiant L's, notorious for posting side-by-side screenshots to display alleged hypocrisy from prominent left-wing personalities, citing a "ban evasion" violation.

"Most social media apps are pretty left-leaning," Jeff, a Palo Alto resident told Fox News. "If someone on the right is saying something that's against what they believe in, they shouldn't shut them down. We should give them the platform to hear them out."

Maria, a Stanford student, told Fox News, "Tech companies are self-interested actors, they're not impartial, and at the end of the day, they want to make their profit margins as large as possible."

"One thing you can do on one platform or get in trouble for it's not the same on the others," Anthony said, "It's not regulated the same way."

Another Silicon Valley resident, Steve, said it was scary how companies from such a liberal and open-minded place are restricting conversations.

"Twitter, Facebook, Google use their power to actually censor conservatives or just people they don't agree with," Steve said.

"Something needs to be done because they're not living up to what they're supposed to be."

Earlier this year, Google and Twitter employees flooded Democratic campaigns and committees with cash, campaign finance records show.

The top donors from Google, which owns YouTube, pushed 94% of their total 2022 political contributions to Democrats , as did 99% of Twitter employee donations, the records show.

Another resident told Fox News, "I have many friends on Facebook throughout my life, and some are on the extreme left and some are on the extreme right. I love to read all their different comments, their point of view, and then I can make my own decision."

One resident, Demariae, said social media companies should do a better job restricting certain content "because there's propaganda that's being spread across the internet."

Jeff said giving the platforms such as Facebook and Twitter power over publishing content is dangerous.

"There has to be a certain line that's drawn on both sides," he said.

Anthony proposed that the solution should come from the big tech companies themselves.

"Last thing I think anyone wants is the government really stepping in private business," Anthony said.

But Maria said social media companies should not be in charge of deciding the content guidelines.

"There needs to be a larger body like that's more impartial, that regulates and moderates these social media platforms," she told Fox News.

"The algorithm … seems like it's targeting certain groups," Demariae added.

Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.