Shots ring out at North Carolina Little League game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents of North Carolina little league players are pushing for authorities to make an arrest after shots rang out during a game that sent everyone in attendance running for cover.

Police in Wilson City, located 50 miles west of Raleigh, were searching the area Monday to look for clues into the shooting.

"The bullets hit the ground next to my son, and the other players, his teammates. That person was shooting at those kids," said one parent who did not want to give his name told WRAL.com.

Shots were fired just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities don't believe the players or spectators were targeted.

2 SHOT OUTSIDE NORTH CAROLINA COURTHOUSE: REPORT

Lindsey Stephenson told the news outlet she was watching from the stands, and her husband was on the field as a coach.

"You see stories on the news all the time, and you've seen pictures where everybody drops everything and just runs," she said. "To see it firsthand today, it's something I will never, ever forget or get over."

A father said he was coaching his son's team when the gunfire began. He said he considered bringing his weapon to the game when he left his home.

"I have a concealed carry (permit), and I don’t always carry it," he said. "Obviously you never think this will happen to you, but at the same time, in my mind I’m prepared. It is sad that you have to think that way now in America."