North Carolina
Published

2 shot outside North Carolina courthouse: report

Police are pursuing the shooter, who opened fire in New Bern, North Carolina

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Two people reportedly have been shot Tuesday outside a courthouse in North Carolina

The gunfire erupted in front of the Craven County Courthouse in New Bern around 11 a.m., according to WITN. 

Assistant City Manager Marvin Williams told the station that both victims are conscious and appeared to have some interaction with the gunman prior to the drive-by shooting

The incident does not appear random, he added, and the victims have been taken to local medical facilities for treatment. 

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the Craven County Courthouse in New Bern, N.C.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the Craven County Courthouse in New Bern, N.C. (Google Maps)

Police reportedly identified a suspect from out of the county and are in pursuit of that individual. 

Lt. Donald McInnis of the New Bern Police Department told the Sun Journal newspaper that the suspect — who has not been publicly identified — should be considered armed and dangerous. 