2 shot outside North Carolina courthouse: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people reportedly have been shot Tuesday outside a courthouse in North Carolina.

The gunfire erupted in front of the Craven County Courthouse in New Bern around 11 a.m., according to WITN.

Assistant City Manager Marvin Williams told the station that both victims are conscious and appeared to have some interaction with the gunman prior to the drive-by shooting.

The incident does not appear random, he added, and the victims have been taken to local medical facilities for treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police reportedly identified a suspect from out of the county and are in pursuit of that individual.

Lt. Donald McInnis of the New Bern Police Department told the Sun Journal newspaper that the suspect — who has not been publicly identified — should be considered armed and dangerous.