Shooting reported at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas

Wilmer-Hutchins High School requires students to pass through metal detectors and carry clear backpacks, FOX 4 Dallas reported

Multiple ambulances, firetrucks and several police vehicles were seen outside Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday following a shooting. (Credit: KDFW)

Police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas.

The Dallas Independent School District (ISD) said the school was "secured" in an update shared just after 2 p.m.

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg, according to reporting by FOX 4 Dallas.

The shooting happened at about 1:25 p.m., according to a statement from Dallas ISD.

A shooting happened at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday. (KDFW)

"Safety protocols have been implemented, and we are asking everyone to refrain from coming to the campus," according to the statement.

As of 3:30 p.m., parents and guardians were allowed to reunify with their students at Eagles Stadium, according to the school district. 

Officials asked parents to be prepared to arrive with a photo ID.

"We understand this is a difficult time and ask for your patience," the district wrote in an X post. "Counselors are on site and available."

Video showed a number of first responders, including police, fire and paramedics on the scene.

    Students and first responders at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas. (KDFW)

    One teen was shot in the leg, according to FOX 4 Dallas. (KDFW)

    Students are seen in an open field near Wilmer-Hutchins High School following a shooting on Tuesday. (KDFW)

    First responders gather in the parking lot of Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas. (KDFW)

There was a shooting at the high school nearly a year ago, prompting the use of metal detectors and clear backpacks, according to FOX 4.

Dallas ISD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.