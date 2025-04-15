Shooting reported at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas

Police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas.

The Dallas Independent School District (ISD) said the school was "secured" in an update shared just after 2 p.m.

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg, according to reporting by FOX 4 Dallas.

The shooting happened at about 1:25 p.m., according to a statement from Dallas ISD.

"Safety protocols have been implemented, and we are asking everyone to refrain from coming to the campus," according to the statement.

As of 3:30 p.m., parents and guardians were allowed to reunify with their students at Eagles Stadium, according to the school district.

Officials asked parents to be prepared to arrive with a photo ID.

"We understand this is a difficult time and ask for your patience," the district wrote in an X post. "Counselors are on site and available."

Video showed a number of first responders, including police, fire and paramedics on the scene.

There was a shooting at the high school nearly a year ago, prompting the use of metal detectors and clear backpacks, according to FOX 4.

Dallas ISD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.