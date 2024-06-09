Shocking video captures moment bull leaps over fence at rodeo, injuring 4 spectators

Four people were injured during a rodeo in Oregon on Saturday evening after a bull jumped over a fence during the final event and struck spectators in the crowd, Sisters Rodeo confirmed.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

A spectator in the crowd captured the harrowing event on video.

"I capture him completely going over the gate and disappearing," Danielle Smithers, who witnessed and recorded the ordeal, told KOIN 6. "Then there’s this huge pause in the zone he came out of. It seems like people go right back to waving their lights, almost like they’re not really sure what to do."

Rodeo officials said the bull ran out through the rodeo grounds and back to the livestock holding pens.

"It's the first time we've ever had this happen in Sisters Rodeo history. I talked to our Scott contractors that have that bull, and they said it's just highly unusual, very rare, they have seen very little of this in their entire career. They'll see it on their own farm once in a while, just in their own pens, but never had this happen at a rodeo, it's just very, very rare," Brian Witt, vice president of Sisters Rodeo, told Fox News Digital.

The radio announcer immediately activated the emergency response plan, according to Sisters Rodeo officials.

Witt said rodeo livestock professionals quickly responded and safely contained the bull and secured it in a livestock holding pen.

Witt added that the bull was not after anyone in the crowd and was just spooked and trying to get back to the pen with the other livestock.

"He was just a little scared. He wasn't out to try and hit anybody. He was just trying to make it back to the herd and back in the chutes, just getting back with all the rest of the bulls. He was outside the arena, so it was a different situation for him," Witt explained.

Witt confirmed that four people suffered minor injuries as a direct result of the bull. He added that two of the victims were taken to a local hospital for further treatment but have since been released and are back home.

"It was remarkably fortunate that there were no additional problems. Our first responders were just remarkable in terms of being able to give immediate care. And the cowboys were just so quick to be right on top of, you know, a pretty volatile situation," Witt said.

Sisters Rodeo released an official statement, saying, "We wish the best to all affected. The safety of our fans is our highest priority, and we appreciate their support."

In spite of the incident, Smithers told KOIN 6 she would "definitely go back" to Sisters Rodeo if given the opportunity.

"I know this is one of those circumstances where you step into a situation like that, whether it be an amusement park or a rodeo or a zoo, for that matter, you’re always accepting the risk," Smithers said.

The final performance of the 2024 Sisters Rodeo took place on Sunday, June 9.