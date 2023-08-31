Nebraska man pulled over after massive bull spotted riding shotgun in his car, video shows

Video has captured police in eastern Nebraska pulling over a driver who had a massive bull riding shotgun in his car.

The bizarre traffic stop carried out by the Norfolk Police Division happened Wednesday morning after authorities received a call of a man driving eastbound on Interstate 274 with an animal onboard, according to News Channel Nebraska.

"The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it," Police Captain Chad Reiman told the station. "They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle."

But instead, police found the Watusi bull, named Howdy Doody, sitting shotgun in a car driven by Lee Meyer of Neligh, News Channel Nebraska reports.

5 MILLION BEES LOOSE AFTER FALLING OFF TRUCK OUTSIDE TORONTO

It appears the bull – whose breed can weigh up to 1,600 pounds, according to The Beef Site – only was able to fit into the vehicle after parts of the car’s body and windshield were sawed off and a platform was installed in the passenger-side area.

"The officer wrote him some warnings," Reiman told News Channel Nebraska. "There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city."

Footage of the traffic stop shows a sign that says, "Nebraska’s BIG RODEO Parade Best Car Entry" attached to the side of the vehicle.

MONTANA MEN SURPISE MOTHER BEAR WITH CUB, ENCOUNTER ENDS WITH ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

The bull also appears to have defecated over the back windshield of the car.

As Meyer is seen talking with one of the Norfolk Police Division’s officers, a person can be seen staring out of a window at the spectacle from a building across the street.

In video of Meyer’s car in motion, the side carrying the bull appears to be weighed down closer to the roadway.

It’s unclear where the animal was being taken.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a result, the officers performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation," Reiman told News Channel Nebraska.