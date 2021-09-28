Sheriff's office renews calls for info on missing Miya Marcano



The Orange County Sheriff's Office once again turned to social media Tuesday for any information regarding the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Arden Villas apartments near the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida. Her father told local news outlets that she was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale later that day but never made it to the plane.



The sheriff's office says the person of interest in Marcano's disappearance, Arden Villas maintenance worker Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, was found dead in an apparent suicide yesterday. Marcano lives and works in the complex's leasing office.

A maintenance master key that Caballero was known to keep was used to enter Marcano's apartment unit around 4:30 p.m. Friday, a half-hour before she would have finished her shift at the apartment complex, Mina said.



Before he was found dead, authorities had an arrest warrant on Caballero for allegedly entering her unit.



Marcano's family gathered to continue searching for the missing college student on Tuesday. "I'm still very hopeful that we're going to find her," Marcano's cousin told FOX 35 Orlando.



In a news conference, Sheriff Mina said it appears to have been a situation where Caballero might have developed a romantic interest in Marcano but she wasn't interested in that way.

Miya had reportedly told friends that Caballero had been texting her excessively and she asked him to stop. After stopping, he reportedly started back up again.