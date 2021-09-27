Florida woman Miya Marcano still missing, person of interest found dead, authorities say

A person of interest in the "suspicious" disappearance of a 19-year-old Florida woman was found dead Monday, authorities said.

Miya Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday at the Arden Villas apartments near the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Her father told local news outlets that she was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale later that day but never made it on the plane.

"Miya is still missing," Orange County Sheriff John Mina told reporters during a news conference. "Her disappearance is suspicious and our detectives and the family members obviously suspect foul play."

Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a person of interest in the case, was found dead at an apartment complex Monday, Mina said. It appeared that he took his own life and "had been dead for quite some time," he said.

Caballero was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano also lived and worked in the leasing office.

"He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya," Mina said. "This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya."

A maintenance master key that Caballero was known to keep was used to enter Marcano's apartment unit around 4:30 p.m. Friday, a half-hour before she would have finished her shift at the apartment complex, Mina said.

Before he was found dead, authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Caballero for burglary for allegedly entering her unit.

Investigators are still seeking information as to Marcano's whereabouts, and Caballero and his vehicle, which investigators have recovered. During a search of Marcano's apartment, investigators found several items deemed "suspicious," Mina said.

During the news conference, Marcanao's relatives pleaded for her return.

"I know you're alive. I know you're out there," her aunt, Pia Sarbieo Henry, said. "Anytime something should happen. Fight, because we have your back."