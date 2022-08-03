Shaun King claims he bought $40k show dog with donor cash for 'extra security'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King attempted to explain why he purchased a $40,000 show dog with donated cash from his political PAC on Wednesday.

King has faced scrutiny in recent days for buying the dog, which he then appeared to give back to the breeder because it was too "high energy." King argued in an Instagram post that he needed a dog for home security, saying he and his family regularly face threats.

"I need you to know this so that you understand why our family not only needs a guard dog at home, but 24/7 security wherever we go," King began, before listing a series of alleged threats against him.

"I’ve received death threats in the mail, in email, and across social media. I report it. Nothing happens," he wrote. "A dozen white supremacists and police officers are in prison right now because of my work. Several have recently been released."

"So know this, when you see reports about the money it costs to keep me and my family safe, it’s nowhere near enough. Not at all. Not even close," he concluded.

King's PAC, Grassroots Law, handed over a total of sum $40,650 in a pair of payments to Potrero Performance Dogs in California since December, the Washington Free Beacon reported Monday. The PAC paid Protero $10,000 in December, followed by a $30,650 payment in February.

SHAUN KING LIVES LAVISHLY IN LAKEFRONT NEW JERSEY HOME

Days after the second payment, King posted on Facebook about welcoming a "new member of the King family," a Mastiff and prize show dog named Marz.

The post has since been deleted or made private.

Marz's stay with the King family was not long-lived, however, as Protero posted Instagram photos of the dog winning top prize at an American Kennel Club competition in July. Protero explained in an earlier Instagram post that Marz has "a little too much energy to be a family dog, so he came back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Instagram posts from Protero have also since been deleted or made private.