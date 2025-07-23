Shark bite in South Florida sends man to hospital

Expand / Collapse search
By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A shark attack at a South Florida beach left a man hospitalized on Tuesday, authorities said.

The attack happened around 3 p.m. near the 4100 block of Ocean Drive at Hollywood Beach, WTVJ-TV reported, citing Hollywood Fire Rescue.

"Upon arrival, the units identified a male with an injury to his upper torso, they then applied a tourniquet and were able to take him to a local hospital," Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety spokesperson Chai Kauffman told the station.

Officials later confirmed the man suffered a shark bite to his upper arm. His condition has not been released.

lifeguard post on Hollywood Beach

Officials confirmed that the man's arm injury was the result of a shark bite. (City of Hollywood, Florida/Facebook)

Kauffman said that initial reports indicate the man was in the water when he suddenly jumped out, 'screaming' for help.

Officials confirmed the man’s injury was the result of a shark bite and called everyone out of the ocean. Kauffman said the protocol is to then wait 30 minutes and, if no threats are spotted, allow people back into the water.

Shark warning

Lifeguards called all swimmers out of the ocean after learning of the shark attack. (iStock)

Officials have not released the man's identity or said what type of shark was involved.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hollywood Fire Rescue but did not immediately hear back.

Earlier this month, a surfer at Volusia County’s New Smyrna Beach – dubbed the "shark bite capital of the world" – survived a separate shark encounter.