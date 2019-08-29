Sex offender indicted for 1988 Texas cold case murder

A grand jury in Texas on Wednesday indicted a registered sex offender in the 1988 cold case murder of a 36-year-old woman after newly processed DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the crime, according to several reports.

Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 60, was arrested at his home Tuesday after DNA found on clothing worn by victim Patricia Ann Jacobs matched his profile, which was on file in Texas and California from prior convictions, according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

Port Arthur District Attorney Bob Wortham said the DNA was finally processed with technology unavailable at the time of Jacobs’ murder.

She was reported missing October 1988, after she didn’t come from work. Her body was found a day later in the Neches River.

MacGinnis was interviewed during the initial homicide investigation but police didn't make a connection, according to the Enterprise.

MacGinnis was convicted of sexual assault four years before Jacobs’ murder and was convicted of forcible rape two years later. He was also found guilty in 2007 of attempted aggravated kidnapping of a 39-year-old woman.

Texas Rangers and the police reopened the case after a request from Jacobs’ daughter.

MacGinnis’ DNA may be checked against other unsolved cases to see if there is a match, the Enterprise reported.

His bond has been set at $1 million.