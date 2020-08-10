Severe weather threat for Midwest as heat advisories extend to Northeast; eye on tropics

A day of summer heat is in store for much of the country on Monday as the nation's midsection is at an enhanced risk of seeing severe weather, including the city of Chicago.

The week begins with extreme heat gripping large portions of the country.

Heat advisories have been issued from Oklahoma east to Memphis and then north up the Mississippi River to St. Louis.

An additional heat advisory covers parts of New York state, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

This widespread heat is expected to drive temperatures into the lower to middle 90s across much of the country.

Isolated areas will see heat indices of above 105 degrees.

Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued an outlook that includes an enhanced risk for severe weather in the Midwest from Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning.

The greatest risk for severe weather includes most of central and northern Illinois as well as parts of eastern Iowa.

Severe thunderstorms producing over 60 mph winds, hail, and heavy rain are likely. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Finally, we begin the week with a mostly quiet Atlantic hurricane basin.

One tropical wave, a broad low-pressure system is currently located 600 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The environment is favorable for development, and the system could become a tropical depression in the next few days.

However, the system is still far out in the Atlantic, and won't be a concern this week.