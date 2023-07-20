Expand / Collapse search
Published

Severe weather forecast to bring risks across US as heat wave continues in the West, South

Dangerous heat is forecast to linger through the weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
Thursday marks another day of active weather.

PFIZER REPORTS SERIOUS TORNADO DAMAGE AT LARGE NORTH CAROLINA FACILITY

Rain forecast in the mid-South

Rain forecast in the mid-South through Friday night (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe storms are expected to bring not only damaging winds, hail and a risk for tornadoes, but more heavy rain on saturated ground. 

Potential record high temperatures

Potential record high temperatures Thursday in the West, South (Credit: Fox News)

Areas stretching from the central Plains to the mid-South, Great Lakes and Northeast should be on alert for weather advisories and warnings. 

Heat expands eastward

Heat expands eastward on Monday across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Florida heat index

Florida heat on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the dangerous – and, in many cases, unprecedented – heat wave continues for sections of the West, the South and into Florida through the weekend.  

