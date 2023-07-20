Severe weather forecast to bring risks across US as heat wave continues in the West, South

Thursday marks another day of active weather.

PFIZER REPORTS SERIOUS TORNADO DAMAGE AT LARGE NORTH CAROLINA FACILITY

Strong-to-severe storms are expected to bring not only damaging winds, hail and a risk for tornadoes, but more heavy rain on saturated ground.

Areas stretching from the central Plains to the mid-South, Great Lakes and Northeast should be on alert for weather advisories and warnings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the dangerous – and, in many cases, unprecedented – heat wave continues for sections of the West, the South and into Florida through the weekend.