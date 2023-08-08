Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather forecast for New England, bringing risk of flash flooding

Heat in Texas and Gulf Coast combined with humidity will make it dangerous to be outside for extended periods of time

Janice Dean
Following nearly a thousand reports of severe weather for sections of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, New England will still be in line for strong storms on Tuesday, with the risk for heavy rain and flash flooding.  

Severe storm threats

Severe storm threats on Tuesday across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

There’s also the potential for large hail, damaging winds, flooding and tornadoes for sections of the Plains to the Southeast.  
 

New England flash flooding threats

Flash flood threats through Wednesday morning in New England (Credit: Fox News)

Forecast heat index

Heat forecast across the U.S. on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, record heat is still baking Texas, the Gulf Coast states and into Florida, with humidity making it dangerous to be outside for long periods of time. 

