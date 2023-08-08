Severe weather forecast for New England, bringing risk of flash flooding
Heat in Texas and Gulf Coast combined with humidity will make it dangerous to be outside for extended periods of time
Following nearly a thousand reports of severe weather for sections of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, New England will still be in line for strong storms on Tuesday, with the risk for heavy rain and flash flooding.
There’s also the potential for large hail, damaging winds, flooding and tornadoes for sections of the Plains to the Southeast.
Meanwhile, record heat is still baking Texas, the Gulf Coast states and into Florida, with humidity making it dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.