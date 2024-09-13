‘Seven Deadly Sins’ biker gang founder kills seven people and dog

An Alabama man who co-founded a biker gang called the "Seven Deadly Sins" has been convicted of gunning down seven people – some of whom were members of the motorcycle club – and a dog.

Frederic Allen Rogers, 26, admitted to killing the four men among the seven victims, investigators testified at trial.

Jurors recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday after less than three hours of deliberation, AL.com reported.

Prosecutors wanted the death penalty.

Rogers and his alleged accomplice John Michael Legg, 23, were arrested in Oregon when Marion County deputies pulled them over more than two weeks after the massacre.

Deputies arrived at a home in Valhermoso Springs in early June 2020 and found three people dead in the garage – one of them on fire, according to the station. There were four more people dead in other parts of the home.

The victims were later identified as Valhermoso Springs residents Tammy England Muzzey, 45; Emily Brooke Payne, 21; and Dakota Green, 17; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 19, of Decatur; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens, and William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville.

All seven had been shot multiple times, and so was a dog, authorities said. Green, the youngest victim, had also been stabbed, according to local reports.

As prosecutors showed hundreds of crime scene photos in court, Rogers shook in his seat, the Huntsville-based FOX 54 reported.

Authorities recovered dozens of spent casings at the scene, which had been set on fire in an alleged attempt to destroy evidence.

Legg, who has not yet gone to trial, faces additional escape charges after he allegedly tried to escape the Morgan County Jail, records show.

He did so while wearing a "trusty" uniform – the clothes of another inmate assigned to oversee fellow prisoners – according to the Decatur Daily.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.