©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Serial football ticket scammer fugitive with victims nationwide captured in Georgia

Paul Benjamin Locke scammed football fans with bogus football tickets on sites like Craigslist and may have victims across the country, police said

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
Wanted since July 2020, a fugitive accused of serially scamming football fans nationwide out of money on Craigslist and social media has been captured and jailed, authorities announced Tuesday. 

Paul Benjamin Locke, known as "Big Ben" on some websites per reporting by Athlon Sports, would reportedly advertise tickets for items like University of Georgia football tickets, Peach Bowl tickets and fake goods online. 

GEORGIA POLICE DISPUTE LOCAL DEMOCRAT OFFICIAL'S CLAIM SHE WAS 'DRUGGED' BEFORE PASSING OUT ON THE STREET

Mugshot of Paul Benjamin Locke

Paul Benjamin Locke, who went by "Big Ben" on some websites, reportedly scammed victims across at least nine different police jurisdictions nationwide out of money for football tickets and fake goods, per the Douglas County Sheriff's Department. ( Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Locke would accept payments from Venmo and Cash App, then never follow through on his end of the deal, per Georgia's Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the department arrested Locke on Oct. 31 with the help of nine other law enforcement agencies searching for him, including police in Heflin and Oxford, Alabama, according to Atlanta News First

ALL NEW TRICKY THREAT OF THE FAKE BROWSER UPDATE SCAM

Douglas County Jail, Georgia

Locke, who was on the run since July 2020, is now incarcerated at Douglas County Jail in Georgia without bail for probation violations. (Google Street View)

HOW THE SNEAKY CEO APPLE GIFT CARD SCAM ALMOST GOT ME

Locke faces both a felony and misdemeanor charge for violating the terms of his probation and is incarcerated at Douglas County Jail without bond, per jail records.

The Sheriff's office believes that Locke may have victims nationwide, and urge additional victims to reach out to their local law enforcement agencies.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.