Serial football ticket scammer fugitive with victims nationwide captured in Georgia

Wanted since July 2020, a fugitive accused of serially scamming football fans nationwide out of money on Craigslist and social media has been captured and jailed, authorities announced Tuesday.

Paul Benjamin Locke, known as "Big Ben" on some websites per reporting by Athlon Sports, would reportedly advertise tickets for items like University of Georgia football tickets, Peach Bowl tickets and fake goods online.

Locke would accept payments from Venmo and Cash App, then never follow through on his end of the deal, per Georgia's Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the department arrested Locke on Oct. 31 with the help of nine other law enforcement agencies searching for him, including police in Heflin and Oxford, Alabama, according to Atlanta News First.

Locke faces both a felony and misdemeanor charge for violating the terms of his probation and is incarcerated at Douglas County Jail without bond, per jail records.

The Sheriff's office believes that Locke may have victims nationwide, and urge additional victims to reach out to their local law enforcement agencies.