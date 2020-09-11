Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

September 11
Published

Terror attacks on September 11: Fallen law enforcement officers honored 19 years later

2,977 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, including 72 law enforcement officers

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
9/11 Fallen Officers Memorial ServiceVideo

9/11 Fallen Officers Memorial Service

The names of 72 law enforcement officers who died during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, were read aloud Friday morning, the 19th remembrance of the day tragedy struck in the form of three hijacked planes that crashed in New York City, Arlington, Va., and Shanksville, Pa.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund honored the fallen law enforcement heroes in Washington, D.C., in a ceremony that began shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday, when Sgt. Steve Troyano and Detective Marc Mazzella from the Arlington County Police Department, who responded to the Pentagon on that fateful day, took turns reading aloud the victims’ names.

LIVE UPDATES: AMERICA REMEMBERS 9/11, 19 YEARS LATER

  • Image 1 of 15

    The rubble of the World Trade Center smolders following a terrorist attack September 11, 2001 in New York. A hijacked plane crashed into and destroyed the landmark structure. (Photo by Porter Gifford/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 15

    Hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 from Boston crashes into the south tower of the World Trade Center and explodes at 9:03 a.m. on September 11, 2001 in New York City. The crash of two airliners hijacked by terrorists loyal to al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and subsequent collapse of the twin towers killed some 2,800 people. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 15

     An aerial view of the damage to the building following an attack at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001 in Arlington, Va. American Airlines Flight 77 was hijacked by al Qaeda terrorists who flew it in to the building killing 184 people. (Photo by Federal Bureau of Investigation via Getty Images)

  • Image 4 of 15

    A firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a terrorist attack. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 15

    A New York firefighter amid the rubble of the World Trade Centre following the 9/11 attacks. Dated 2001. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Image 6 of 15

    A New York rescuer worker amid the rubble of the World Trade Center following the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Image 7 of 15

    A New York firefighter amid the rubble of the World Trade Center following the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Image 8 of 15

    New York firefighters amid the rubble of the World Trade Center following the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Image 9 of 15

    Policemen and firemen run away from the huge dust cloud caused as the World Trade Center's Tower One collapses after terrorists crashed two hijacked planes into the twin towers, September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images)

  • Image 10 of 15

    The Manhattan skyline following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Image 11 of 15

    A fiery blast rocks the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • Image 12 of 15

    Smoke pours from the twin towers of the World Trade Center after they were hit by two hijacked airliners in a terrorist attack September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

  • Image 13 of 15

    Rescue workers sift through the wreckage of the World Trade Center Sept. 13, 2001, in New York City, two days after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers, leveling them in a terrorist attack. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  • Image 14 of 15

    A New York firefighter amid the rubble of the World Trade Center following the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Image 15 of 15

    Smoke pours from the fire following an attack at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001 in Arlington, Va. in this undated image. American Airlines Flight 77 was hijacked by al Qaeda terrorists who flew it into the building killing 184 people. (Photo by Federal Bureau of Investigation via Getty Images)

“Together, our community of active and retired law enforcement … will ensure that the memorial fund continues its mission to honor the fallen, tell the story of our nation’s law enforcement, and make it safer through those who serve,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, at the start of the somber ceremony.

9/11 CAN REMIND US 'WE ARE ON THE SAME TEAM,' JOEY JONES SAYS

Heroes’ names were read and wreaths were laid at intervals starting at 8:46 a.m., 9:02 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m., to signify when hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington and the field located in Shanksville.

Rudy Giuliani reflects on being New York City Mayor on 9/11Video

In total, 2,977 people were killed on that day, including the 72 law enforcement officers and 343 firefighters.

The highest number of casualties was reported from the World Trade Center, where more than 2,750 people, including law enforcement, were killed or believed dead. The Office of the New York City Medical Examiner is still working to identify roughly 1,100 victims' remains.

“We were face to face with pure evil: Islamist Extremist Terrorism,” said Rudy Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City at the time of the attacks, during a Friday morning interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” Giuliani spoke with "Fox & Friends" earlier Friday.

Former NYPD members share their 9/11 experiencesVideo

“Because of the bravery of the rescue workers – and I’m going to point out the New York City Police Department, as well as the fire department and the Port Authority [of New York and New Jersey]," Giuliani told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. "They saved, seven-or-8,000 lives that probably would have been dead had it not been such an expert rescue operation — and those are the words of the 9/11 Commission, by the way.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP 

Giuliani, who was lauded as “America’s Mayor” in the wake of the attacks, added that the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, also known as the 9/11 Commission, credited rescue workers “with saving every life that was possible to be saved.”

“And that’s because they gave up their lives,” he said. “Please remember that, you know, when we do all this horrible divisive rhetoric about police officers. So, please remember: they’re the ones who run in and save you, not the people yelling and screaming about them.”

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Trending in US