Terror attacks on September 11: Fallen law enforcement officers honored 19 years later

The names of 72 law enforcement officers who died during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, were read aloud Friday morning, the 19th remembrance of the day tragedy struck in the form of three hijacked planes that crashed in New York City, Arlington, Va., and Shanksville, Pa.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund honored the fallen law enforcement heroes in Washington, D.C., in a ceremony that began shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday, when Sgt. Steve Troyano and Detective Marc Mazzella from the Arlington County Police Department, who responded to the Pentagon on that fateful day, took turns reading aloud the victims’ names.

LIVE UPDATES: AMERICA REMEMBERS 9/11, 19 YEARS LATER

next Image 1 of 15

prev next Image 2 of 15

prev next Image 3 of 15

prev next Image 4 of 15

prev next Image 5 of 15

prev next Image 6 of 15

prev next Image 7 of 15

prev next Image 8 of 15

prev next Image 9 of 15

prev next Image 10 of 15

prev next Image 11 of 15

prev next Image 12 of 15

prev next Image 13 of 15

prev next Image 14 of 15

prev Image 15 of 15

“Together, our community of active and retired law enforcement … will ensure that the memorial fund continues its mission to honor the fallen, tell the story of our nation’s law enforcement, and make it safer through those who serve,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, at the start of the somber ceremony.

9/11 CAN REMIND US 'WE ARE ON THE SAME TEAM,' JOEY JONES SAYS

Heroes’ names were read and wreaths were laid at intervals starting at 8:46 a.m., 9:02 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m., to signify when hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington and the field located in Shanksville.

In total, 2,977 people were killed on that day, including the 72 law enforcement officers and 343 firefighters.

The highest number of casualties was reported from the World Trade Center, where more than 2,750 people, including law enforcement, were killed or believed dead. The Office of the New York City Medical Examiner is still working to identify roughly 1,100 victims' remains.

“We were face to face with pure evil: Islamist Extremist Terrorism,” said Rudy Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City at the time of the attacks, during a Friday morning interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” Giuliani spoke with "Fox & Friends" earlier Friday.

“Because of the bravery of the rescue workers – and I’m going to point out the New York City Police Department, as well as the fire department and the Port Authority [of New York and New Jersey]," Giuliani told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. "They saved, seven-or-8,000 lives that probably would have been dead had it not been such an expert rescue operation — and those are the words of the 9/11 Commission, by the way.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Giuliani, who was lauded as “America’s Mayor” in the wake of the attacks, added that the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, also known as the 9/11 Commission, credited rescue workers “with saving every life that was possible to be saved.”

“And that’s because they gave up their lives,” he said. “Please remember that, you know, when we do all this horrible divisive rhetoric about police officers. So, please remember: they’re the ones who run in and save you, not the people yelling and screaming about them.”