Security camera catches car crashing into Tennessee donut shop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A security camera captured the moment a car crashed through the front wall of a donut shop in Nashville, Tennessee this week.

The crash happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday when a driver is seen in teh video making a left turn at a green light before running over a curb and then hitting the windowed entrance of the store, WKRN-TV reported.

Rather than turning from the left lane into its perpendicular traffic-flowing lane at the intersection, the car overturns and crosses over the oncoming traffic lanes before ramming the store.

No one was in the shop at the time of the crash and the driver of the car was arrested, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

TENNESSEE MAN ON THE RUN AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING POLICE OFFICER, DEAD AFTER SHOOTOUT WITH KENTUCKY POLICE

Sarah Flowers, 29, was subsequently charged with driving under the influence after Metro police said a breathalyzer test registered .218 or more than twice the legal limit to drive, WKRN reported.

The crash was initially discovered by a pastry chef who arrived to work Friday morning. He immediately notified owner Ken Woodward.

TENNESSEE MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE OUTSIDE A BAR

"My initial reaction was after learning no one was hurt, was ‘well, we’ve got another mess to clean up,'" Woodward told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Employees are temporarily out of work as crews work on clearing the area and replacing the broken windows and door, the owner said.

He added: "When you do come in, just tip our people well as they have missed a day of work."