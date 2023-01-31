Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Secret Service arrest man for impersonating a police officer, carrying knives near Capitol

Max Eli Viner, 37, was allegedly impersonating a police officer

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Capitol Hill police officers arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a police officer and carrying a stash of knives near the U.S. Capitol building Tuesday.

The U.S. Secret Service had previously recorded the suspect, 37-year-old Max Eli Viner, as wanted for questioning. Capitol Hill police identified him Tuesday and reported it to the USSS, leading to a quick response from the Secret Service.

Viner faces charges of Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon within the District of Columbia.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.