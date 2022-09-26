Second child dies after rowing boat capsized in Orlando, possibly due to lightning strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida boy who was injured when a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake following a nearby lightning strike has died. He is the second child to die as a result of the incident, North Orlando Rowing club said in a social media post Saturday night.

Another boy's body was recovered Sept. 16 from the lake after a rowing boat reportedly flipped over.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday’s weather-related tragedy. The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time," North Orlando Rowing said in a Facebook post.

The nonprofit sports club said it was continuing to cooperate with authorities and USRowing, considered the government body of the sport.

"Until the investigation is complete, we are unable to provide further comment. We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from around the world. Please continue to hold our families in your prayers," the statement read.

The New York Post identifies the children who died as a result of the accident as 12-year-old Langston Rodriguez-Sane and 13-year-old Gavin Christman.

Five middle school-aged children were out on the lake Sept. 15 for rowing practice when the severe storm caused the boat to capsize, Orlando Fire Deputy Chief Ian David previously told FOX 35 Orlando.

Three other children were treated and released, officials said.

