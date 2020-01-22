Seattle shooting leaves 'multiple' victims, suspect on the loose, reports say

Seattle police officers are searching for a suspected gunman who fled a shooting involving multiple victims Wednesday, the department said.

Shots rang out around 5 p.m. near Pine Street and 4th Avenue, less than a half-mile from a separate officer-involved shooting that occurred hours before.

It was not clear how many victims were involved in the most recent shooting, but some on social media said seven people had been shot and that officers had chased a suspect.

First responders were providing first aid to those injured, the Seattle Fire Department tweeted.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In the first shooting, a suspect was taken to a hospital and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. No officers or deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office were injured.